17-year-old girl hospitalized after car crash near Stanton

Scene on Highway 57. Photo courtesy of Stanton County Sheriff’s office

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 17-year-old Norfolk girl was injured after hitting an animal on the road.

According to a release, Stanton County deputies were called to the crash on Highway 57, 11 miles south of Stanton, Nebraska, at 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

The driver Carla Munoz-Medina, 17, struck an animal crossing the road. The vehicle then veered across the south lane, striking a cable guard rail, and came to a rest in the south lanes.

Munoz-Medina was taken to Faith Regional Health Services where she was treated for injuries.

