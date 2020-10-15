17-year-old arrested after 130 MPH pursuit in Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – A 17-year-old was arrested following a pursuit in Hamilton County early Thursday.

According to a release, around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, a Nebraska State trooper clocked a Hyundai Genesis going east, traveling at 111 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Grand Island at mile marker 319. The trooper attempted a traffic stop and the Hyundai came to a stop on the shoulder. The Hyundai then moved forward and stopped multiple times before accelerating and fleeing.

The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Hyundai continued east on Interstate 80, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour. The vehicle then exited I-80 at mile marker 324, near Giltner, and continued south.

After about two miles, the vehicle voluntarily slowed to a stop and three passengers exited the vehicle. The vehicle then fled again, continuing southbound on 41B spur. The trooper continued the pursuit, while the three passengers were located by another trooper.

A few minutes later, the vehicle came to a stop voluntarily and the trooper was able to immediately take the driver into custody. The driver, a 17-year-old male, was cited for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, no operator’s license, no valid registration, and several traffic violations, as well as an active warrant from Adams County. The juvenile was turned over to probation.

The other occupants in the vehicle, all juveniles, were cited for possession of marijuana – less than one ounce and released to their parents. The entire pursuit lasted approximately seven minutes.

Latest Stories