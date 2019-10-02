17 vaping-related deaths confirmed in U.S.

There are now 17 confirmed vaping-related deaths in the United States.

Nebraska announced their first death due to the severe lung disease associated with vaping just this week. The person died in May, but health officials did not start tracking the lung injuries until August.

Now that the problem is recognized, states are discovering cases that occurred earlier in the year.

“Sometimes severe shortness of breath, it takes them to the emergency room that may lead to hospitalization. It may lead to ventilator support, and unfortunately and sadly in this case, it lead to the individual’s death.” Tom Safranek with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

The CDC says it’s aware of over 800 probable cases of lung injury associated with e-cigarette use.