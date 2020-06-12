17 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 16,315 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska along with 17 newly reported deaths.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 290 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus now sit at 212.

The DHHS reports that 9,229 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 164 active hospitalizations with 1,029 cumulative hospitalizations.

…

DHHS said that 130,933 people have been tested and 114,458 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by John Hopkins.