16 impaired driving arrests made over holiday weekend by Nebraska State Patrol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A total of 16 impaired drivers were arrested over the Fourth of July holiday weekend by Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers.

Troopers with the NSP were increased throughout the state from Friday through Sunday. Their increased efforts helped keep impaired drivers, as well as other unsafe drivers, off Nebraska roadways.

The NSP troopers were teamed up with several other law enforcement agencies across Nebraska to keep the roadways safe during the Independence Day weekend.

NSP troopers also issued citations for other violations other than driving under the influence. Those citations include:

292 speeding, including 17 for driving at 100 mph or more

16 driving under suspension

9 open container

6 no proof of insurance

5 no seat belt

2 improper child restraint

2 minor in possession

Troopers also helped assist 137 drivers throughout the holiday weekend.

NSP said the three-day effort was made possible in part to a $17,700 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transporation – Highway Safety Office.

