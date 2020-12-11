15-year-old’s body found in submerged car in Nebraska lake

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Investigators in south-central Nebraska say a 15-year-old Grand Island boy has been found dead inside a submerged vehicle.

The Grand Island Independent reports that officials believe the teen died either late Tuesday or early Wednesday at Eagle Scout Lake just north of Grand Island.

Authorities say the boy’s body was found inside the vehicle, which was submerged in the lake.

Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen says an autopsy is pending and the death is still being investigated. No foul play is suspected. The teen’s name has not yet been released.