15-year-old girl critically hurt in Omaha after shots fired into crowd

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least eight people were injured, including one critically, when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting into a crowd in Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports a 15-year-old girl sustained a life-threatening injury in the shooting about 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Medical Center said the teen remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon. The teen was in a crowd of about 100 people outside when someone in a gray minivan began firing a gun.
Seven other people were also injured by gunfire during that incident.
