15-year-old arrested in Omaha for deadly March shooting

Nebraska News

by: , Omaha World-Herald

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a man’s March fatal shooting.

The Omaha World-Herald reports police arrested the 15-year-old Friday for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Thompson.

Police say on March 12 they were called to an Omaha home where they found Thompson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The 15-year-old has been detained at the Douglas County Youth Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News