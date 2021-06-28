15-year-old arrested in Omaha for deadly March shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a man’s March fatal shooting.

The Omaha World-Herald reports police arrested the 15-year-old Friday for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Thompson.

Police say on March 12 they were called to an Omaha home where they found Thompson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The 15-year-old has been detained at the Douglas County Youth Center.