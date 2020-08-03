13-year-old arrested for stealing Norfolk car

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 13-year-old boy was arrested after stealing a car from a Norfolk home.
According to a release, Stanton County deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. on Highway 35. The car was found to be stolen from a Norfolk home.
Police arrested the 13-year-old driver, where he was later released to his parents.
The boy faces charges of theft and no operators license in Stanton and Madison County.
The stolen car was returned to the owners.
Latest Stories
- City governments call for $300 billion from Congress
- South Dakota gets $6.8 million for education during COVID-19
- Lawmakers at a standstill over COVID-19 relief: ‘We’re not close to an agreement yet’
- Siouxland Forecast: August 3, 2020
- Fires in Brazil’s Amazon up 28% in July, worrying experts