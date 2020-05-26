12th NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced that a 12th staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department reported that the staff member works at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said a notification will be provided to those who work and live at NSP in regard to the new positive case.

He also mentions that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of May 26, there have been 12 staff members and seven inmates at NDCS who have tested positive for COVID-19.

