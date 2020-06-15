126 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 16,851 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 126 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday afternoon.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus at 220.

The DHHS reports that 10,351 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 160 active hospitalizations with 1,088 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 139,690 people have been tested and 122,662 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties as reported by John Hopkins.