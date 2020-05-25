11th NDCS staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has announced that an eleventh staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Officials reported that the staff member works at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) and is self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes said a notification will be provided to those who work and live in LCC about the new positive case.

He also mentions that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they’re cleared by a medical provider.

As of May 25, there have been 11 staff members and seven inmates at NDCS who have tested positive for COVID-19.

