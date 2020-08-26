11 Nebraska senators make long-shot call for special session

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Eleven Nebraska lawmakers are making a long-shot attempt to bring the Legislature into a special session focused on the coronavirus pandemic and law enforcement.

The lawmakers filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to ask their colleagues whether they would support a special session.

The secretary of state’s office will now survey all state lawmakers. At least 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators would have to endorse the idea of a special session, an outcome that’s extremely unlikely.

Lawmakers finished their regular session less than two weeks ago after passing a major tax package.

The session was also marred by nasty public disputes.

