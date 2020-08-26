11 Nebraska senators make long-shot call for special session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Eleven Nebraska lawmakers are making a long-shot attempt to bring the Legislature into a special session focused on the coronavirus pandemic and law enforcement.
The lawmakers filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office to ask their colleagues whether they would support a special session.
The secretary of state’s office will now survey all state lawmakers. At least 33 of the Legislature’s 49 senators would have to endorse the idea of a special session, an outcome that’s extremely unlikely.
Lawmakers finished their regular session less than two weeks ago after passing a major tax package.
The session was also marred by nasty public disputes.
