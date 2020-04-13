1,000 cars line up for mobile food bank distribution in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Volunteers estimate about 1,000 cars lined up in Grand Island, Nebraska to pick up 25-pound boxes of food during a mobile food bank distribution Saturday.

The Grand Island Independent reports that typically only 450 people at most attend the food handouts.

The Food Bank for the Heartland’s Loaves & Fishes food handout was canceled in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck.

During the event on Saturday, drivers stayed in the cars as volunteers loaded food into their trunks.

The Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church helped hand out food.

He said cars started lining up two hours in advance.