GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), at approximately 1 p.m., a trooper on duty saw a Nissan Maxima that didn’t use its signal while on I-80 near Giltner.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop with an NSP K-9 that authorities said was able to detect the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

Officials searched the vehicle and were able to find 100 pounds of marijuana.

Chao Lee, 27, and Koy Yang, 30, both from Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. They were charged with possession of more than one pound of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp.