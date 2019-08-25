10-year-old girl hit in Papillion crosswalk dies

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 10-year-old Papillion girl who was hit by a car while she was in a crosswalk has died.

Police and school officials say Abby Whitford, a fifth-grader at Trumble Park Elementary in Papillion, died Thursday evening, two days after she was hit. Papillion is just south of Omaha.

Police say the girl was walking in the marked crosswalk with her brother when a northbound car driven by a 19-year-old hit her.

Police are still investigating the fatal crash and say they will release more information as it becomes available.