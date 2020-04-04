10 workers at Nebraska beef plant test positive for COVID-19

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn’t necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he doesn’t plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ten workers at a central Nebraska beef plant have tested positive for the new coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

The Central District Health Department says the cases were confirmed at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island.

The plant will not be shut down, however, because the federal government considers food and agricultural production and processing facilities essential infrastructure.

Hall County, which includes Grand Island, has the state’s second-highest number of confirmed positive cases, with 26 as of Friday afternoon.

The most confirmed cases are in Douglas County, encompassing Omaha, where officials have logged 124 so far.