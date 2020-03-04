10 electric buses to hit Lincoln streets this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in Lincoln will soon see some of the city’s new fleet of electric buses on the streets.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the first of 10 electric buses bought to replace older diesel-powered buses will begin operating yet this spring.

Three of the new buses arrived last week, and a fourth was set to arrive this week.

StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis says the electric buses generate electricity as they brake and will be able to run for a full, eight-hour shift.

Fully charging a bus will take about three hours.

Lincoln used $1.45 million in federal grants to help cover the $3.8 million cost of the four electric buses and two electric charging stations.