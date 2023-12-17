HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A body was found early Sunday after a Nebraska house explosion that authorities say was likely caused by “destructive devices.”

Police in Hastings said in a news release that emergency crews rushed to the home around 3:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the explosion. Police and firefighters encountered secondary explosions upon arriving.

Within the debris of the destroyed home, they found the victim, the release said. The person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The release said crews have been working to locate additional explosives, and the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad is helping with testing.

Hastings is a town of about 25,000 people located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Lincoln.