OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A truck driver from Ohio won $1 million after buying a lottery ticket from a northeast Nebraska gas station, according to the Nebraska Lottery.

Byron Eash of North Lewisburg, Ohio, drives loads from Norfolk, Nebraska, out to Ohio, making near-weekly stops in Oakland, Neb.

“I always stop there to grab something to eat, something cold to drink, and to check my straps,” he said.

Courtesy Nebraska Lottery

During one of his weekly stops, Eash purchased his winning ticket at Oakland Express Fuels at 909 Hwy 32 in Oakland. He said he usually only plays Mega Millions and Powerball when the jackpots get high.

The ticket Eash had purchased had two quick plays for the Aug. 4 drawing, one of them matched four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball.

Eash stopped to claim his $1 million prize on Aug. 9 on his way back to pick up a load to take back to Ohio.

The owners of Oakland Express Fuels received $10,000 as a bonus for selling Eash’s winning ticket.