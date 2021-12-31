BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Douglas County say speeding was believed to be a factor in a wreck that killed one man and left three other people injured.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday near Bennington, at 204th Street and Bennington Road.

A witness told deputies that a car was speeding when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV. The car rolled into a field, killing the driver.

The driver and two children in the SUV were taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation continues.