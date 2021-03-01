1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle and two other men were wounded by gunfire early Sunday during a disturbance in downtown Omaha.

Omaha Police said Suaquel Hogan of Omaha was hit by a vehicle near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other Omaha men, 24-year-old Joshua Thielen and 31-year-old Kevin Leslie were both shot and wounded but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests were reported immediately on Sunday.