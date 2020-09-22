Nebraska man sentenced to 4 years in prison for child porn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say that 65-year-old Robert Rose, of Guide Rock, was sentenced last week in Lincoln’s federal courthouse. He also was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution, and he must register as a sex offender.
Nebraska State Patrol investigators searched Rose’s home in July 2018 and found more than 600 sexually explicit images and videos of children — including infants and toddlers — on Rose’s laptop.
