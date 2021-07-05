Nebraska man killed in head-on crash with semitrailer near Bennet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENNET, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska have identified a man fatally injured last week in a head-on crash near Bennett.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash happened Thursday on state Highway 43 when a northbound car driven by Roger Hoback, 58, of Nebraska City, crossed the center line and hit a southbound semitrailer.

Hoback was flown with critical injuries to a Lincoln hospital, where he died Sunday.

The 47-year-old driver of the semi suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News