Nebraska man kayak’s down the entire Missouri River to bring awareness to climate change

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 53 days ago, Graham Jordison was dropped off by his dad in Three Forks, Montana. Right where the Missouri River begins.

There, he planned to set off on his kayak, and paddle 2,341 miles down the Missouri River.

“It’s been incredibly challenging, I’ve been out on the water when there’s 6 foot waves, I’ve been in the middle of the river when a storm comes up, I’ve seen a grizzly bear on shore.”

Ever since he was a child, Jordison had dreamed of the Mississippi River.



shortly after kayaking down that entire stretch of water, he set his sights on a new goal.

The Missouri River.

“I didn’t see the stars for the first month because of all the fires that took place the first month because of all the fires taking place in the west, I couldn’t see the sky, it was so hazy. I mean that was my first time seeing climate change destruction first hand.”

Jordison is making this long, exhausting trip for a reason.

“We’re educating people on climate change and alternatives on dirty air. There’s lot’s of coal plant’s along the river, I’m documenting those coal plants by taking photos, going into the different communities like Sioux City where there’s two coal plant’s just south of here.”

Air pollution from coal fired power plants can cause a variety of issues to our health and environment. Pollution from these plants is linked with global warming, acid rain, asthma, cancer and much more.



He has a few suggestions if you want to get involved:

“Showing up to your elective officials offices, going to city council meetings, writing them letters, making phone calls, changing election results, going out and voting.”