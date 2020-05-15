Nebraska man driving ATV dead after colliding with semi

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP/KWBE-AM) — A southeastern Nebraska man is dead following a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle and a semitrailer at a rural intersection in Pawnee County east of Beatrice.

Beatrice radio station KWBE reports that the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, when an ATV driven by 85-year-old Chuck Thomas, of Liberty, on state Highway 8 turned at the intersection and hit the side of an eastbound semitrailer.

Pawnee County Sheriff Braden Lang says Thomas died at the scene. The 33-year-old truck driver from Dodge City, Kansas, was not hurt.    

