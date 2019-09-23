Nebraska man dies in grain elevator

Crews worked for several hours and used a grain vacuum to find and remove his body.

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from a grain elevator just north of Fremont.

Firefighters and medics were called to Interstate Commodities around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after an employee went into the elevator to break up crust on the grain, but he fell through and but didn’t come out.

Firefighters and Central Valley Ag employees labored for several hours and used a grain vacuum to find and then remove the body from the concrete structure.

Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen identified the man as 32-year-old Zane Fecht, who lived in Bellevue.