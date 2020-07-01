Nebraska man arrested after eluding police, swallowing methamphetamine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Scottsbluff man has been arrested after eluding police from an attempted traffic stop in a stolen vehicle and swallowing methamphetamine sometime before or during the pursuit.

According to officials, around 6:00 p.m. mountain time on Wednesday, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) observed a suburban which was previously reported stolen, heading west on Highland Road, several miles east of Scottsbluff.

The troopers that observed the suburban attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to stop.

The troopers then initiated a pursuit, which started with them heading north on County Road 27, then west on Lake Minatare Road.

The suburban then drove into a field where it became stuck, according to officials.

The driver, identified as Zachary Hirsch, 36, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was arrested without further indication.

Hirsch complained of breathing issues and was transported to Regional Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where it was determined that Hirsch had eaten multiple grams pf methamphetamine.

Hirsch remained in the hospital for treatment overnight and will be lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and driving under suspension.