Nebraska looking to highlight flood heroes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As rivers continued to go down after spring flooding, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore are looking to showcase those who helped during the 2019 flooding and bomb cyclone.

The extreme weather in March caused 81 counties and 104 cities throughout Nebraska to issue disaster declarations. They are asking people to nominate people to be recognized for their service.

“Nebraskans across our state displayed inspiring courage during March’s natural disaster, and in some cases their actions saved lives,” Governor Ricketts said. “We are asking Nebraskans to share stories of selfless service and heroic deeds so that we can honor the men and women who put their families and communities first. I encourage Nebraskans to take a moment to nominate a hero who stepped up during the blizzards and floods this spring.”

“During the most widespread natural disaster in state history, Nebraskans rose to the challenge to protect their families and assist their neighbors,” First Lady Shore said. “Many worked overtime, risked their personal safety, and generously contributed their time and money to give aid to their communities. We look forward to hearing stories of the heroes in our midst. We also want to give them official recognition for their service to our state.”

To nominate a hero, click here. Those selected will be recognized later this year.

During the floods, first responders, firefighters, police officers, state troopers, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska Department of Transportation, and thousands of private citizens worked tirelessly to ensure public safety, protect property, and provide relief to flood victims.