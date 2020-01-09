Nebraska lawyer accused of accepting cocaine in lieu of fees

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) – A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after an informant sold him about an ounce of cocaine.

Investigators say after his arrest, Worthman admitted to sometimes accepting cocaine as payment for legal fees.

Worthman, who also serves as the elected public defender for Box Butte County, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. Worthman has been freed on a $15,000 bond. 

