Nebraska lawmakers advance emergency funding bill for virus

Nebraska Senators Tony Vargas of Omaha, left, and Mark Kolterman of Seward, bump elbows at the State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 23, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers reconvened on Monday to pass emergency funding for the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced an $83.6 million emergency funding package to help fight the new coronavirus as Gov. Pete Ricketts sought to assure the public that the state is “well ahead of the curve” compared to others in its response to the global pandemic.

The new funding bill sailed through a key procedural vote in the Legislature with no lawmakers dissenting.

The package includes millions of dollars for personal protective equipment for local governments, lab testing at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and an ultraviolet light box that would disinfect old face masks so health officials could reuse them.

