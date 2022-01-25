OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to block Omaha’s new mask mandate.

Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman on Tuesday declined to issue an injunction the state requested while its lawsuit challenging the mask rule continues.

The state has argued that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse didn’t have the authority to issue a mask mandate unless the state approved it beforehand.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had rejected her previous requests.

Huse has said she believes Omaha city code gives her the power to order the mask rule and the mandate is needed because of the surge in virus cases this month.