Nebraska inmate dies four years into sentence

LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) – An inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) died just after 11:00 a.m. Friday morning.

John Funaro, 63, started his sentence on August 1, 2016, and was set to serve a 15 to 20-year sentence for charges out of Webster and Buffalo counties that included multiple counts of theft and burglary.

The state said Funaro is believed to have died of natural causes, but the results of an official autopsy are pending.

Funaro had been treated for long-term medical conditions.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into Funaro’s death, as it is always done when an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.