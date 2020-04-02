Nebraska inmate dies at hospital

In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, photo a sign for the Nebraska State Penitentiary is seen behind razor wire in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska officials are making an aggressive new push to remove contraband from the state’s largest prisons, but the task is more difficult than it seems. Nebraska’s crackdown is the latest example of states trying to clamp down on drugs, weapons and cellphones. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prisons officials say a 27-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate has died at a Lincoln hospital.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Jackson Hendrick died around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not say in the release why or when he had been taken to the hospital, and a department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about whether his death was related to the new coronavirus outbreak or was caused by something else.

Hendrick was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence out of Lancaster County for first-degree sexual assault of a minor.