GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A suspect of an ongoing homicide investigation has been arrested by Nebraska State Troopers after a standoff.

According to a release, the standoff took place in St. Paul, Nebraska Thursday evening after Nebraska State Patrol investigators were informed that the Grand Island Police Department was looking for a homicide suspect.

GIPD obtained a search warrant for a residence in St. Paul where Donald Anthony, 34, of Grand Island, was believed to be staying.

The release states that NSP SWAT was activated. SWAT determined that Anthony was the only person in the building after initial communication attempts.

The release continues on to say that after around 90 minutes, SWAT troopers made their way into the residence and found Anthony barricaded in an attic crawlspace. He was taken into custody and turned over to the GIPD as part of their ongoing investigation.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office and St. Paul Police Department also assisted in this operation.