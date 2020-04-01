Nebraska Governor Ricketts issues order for online notary by Secretary of State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is taking steps to keep folks at home during the COVID-19 outbreak by issuing an order to allow the online notaries.

On April 1, Ricketts issued an executive order to allow the Secretary of State to do online notaries.

“It’s going to be important for realtors, people who have mortgages, banking, and finances. It will be impactful for all those categories. To give folks to option to do that remote online notary so they don’t have to come in and do something face-to-face in person,” Governor Pete Ricketts said.

The state of Nebraska has been working on allowing online notary for a while.

The bill was passed last year during the legislative session.

The new rule was not supposed to go into effect until July 1, but because of the outbreak, Ricketts is moving up that timeline.

It would allow the Secretary of State’s Office to do online notary by using a variety of visual and audio software to verify a person’s identity.