LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A plan to spend roughly $1 billion in federal pandemic cash has won initial approval from state lawmakers despite squabbles over specific projects.

The package would pour millions of dollars into job-training programs, housing grants, food pantries, meat processors, a new law enforcement training center and dozens of other projects throughout the state.

The federal money was designed to help states and local governments counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the budget-focused Appropriations Committee crafted the $1.04 billion spending plan out of roughly $4 billion in requests for money.