Nebraska gets new head of state child welfare services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Gov. Pete Ricketts has chosen an Indiana public health official to oversee Nebraska’s public child welfare services.

Ricketts appointed Stephanie Beasley as the next director of the state Division of Children and Family Services, a part of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Beasley currently works as the chief operating officer of Adult & Child Health in central Indiana.

Beasley is a graduate of Indiana University, where she received her bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and sociology and her master of social work.

She began her career in child welfare, providing direct services to children and families in Indiana.