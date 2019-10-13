Nebraska Game and Parks to give away free milkweed seeds in Norfolk

Milkweed seed pods are seen at Abbott’s Mill Nature Center in Milford, Del., Monday, July 29, 2019. Farming and other human development have eradicated state-size swaths of its native milkweed habitat, cutting the butterfly’s numbers by 90% over the last two decades. It is now under considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — People who want to help preserve monarch butterflies can obtain free milkweed seed pods through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The pods, seeding instructions and monarch educational information will be available while supplies last at Game and Parks’ Northeast District Office, 2201 N. 13th St. in Norfolk.

Milkweed is the host plant for the monarch. Monarchs lay eggs only on milkweed and milkweed is the only plant monarch caterpillars will eat. Scientists say the monarch population has drastically declined over the past 20 years.

Contact Jamie Bachmann at 402-370-3374 or Jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov for more information.