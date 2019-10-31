Nebraska firefighters head west to help with California wildfires

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s not just California firefighters that are fighting the massive flames. Departments from across the country are heading west to help out, including crews from the Tri-State Region.

Senator Ben Sasse applauds their bravery.

“I’m always in awe and the willingness of Nebraskans to serve folks who need help. We should be proud that that’s the kind of people we are in Nebraska. And we should be praying for those impacted by the fires in California and for our Nebraska firefighters who are now on their way to fight those fires. These folks are going above and beyond the call,” Senator Sasse said.

Three crew members from the Gering Fire Department are on their way to California, along with one of their engines.

Sioux Falls Fire Department also has members battling the blazed along the Pacific Coast.