Nebraska family of West Point cadet who died speak out

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A West Point cadet candidate died last weekend after falling from a ledge at a popular cliff-diving site in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. He was just 20-years-old, but had already served in Afghanistan.

Benjamin Bochtler, 20, was the second oldest out of seven siblings.

“When a child dies, the definition of who your family is and answering the question of how many kids do you have… That’s always difficult” Benjamin’s father Ed Bochtler said. “His nickname was Be-Scrunchamin because he used to scrunch up his face.”

A graduate of Bellevue West High School, Benjamin was involved in different activities including JROTC and lacrosse.

“Benjamin finished high school, and he got his eagle scout, and he went into the army two weeks later,” Ed Bochtler said.

While serving in Afghanistan in 2018, he applied to West Point Military Academy.

“He did all that overseas too, in the midst of a deployment, and was nervous. I was really happy for him when he got the news that he was accepted.”

Benjamin’s aunt and uncle, who live not too far from West Point, were in Boston over Labor Day weekend. Ed bochtlersays his son and another cadet stayed at their house to watch their dog.

“And one of the local things to do was in Fawn’s Leap… So you have to hike in there and jump off,” he said.

Ed Bochtler says Benjamin’s friend was on a higher ledge and Benjamin was on the lower ledge when a big piece of rock broke off.

“When Benjamin fell, it probably wasn’t the fall but more of the rock that hurt him. And they tried to revive him on the scene and he, uh… He died,” Ed Bochtler said.

Bochtler says his son will leave a lasting impact on those around him.

“Touched a lot of people’s lives and a lot of good memories, and it’s been satisfying to see the fond memories of folks that he touched over his few years,” Ed Bochtler said.

Benjamin’s older brother was also in the Army, he died two years ago. The family says Benjamin will be buried near his brother at the Omaha National Cemetery.