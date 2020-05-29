Nebraska extends unemployment benefits another 13 weeks

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska workers who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance benefits can apply for an extension of benefits through the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program.

PEUC provides up to 13 weeks of additional assistance for people who exhaust their 26 weeks of state unemployment insurance benefits on or after July 6.

The benefit is available for weeks ending in Saturdays from April 4 to December 26, 2020.

Those filing can file weekly claims by clicking here to automatically be considered for the extension.

If you hvae an active claim in NEworks, continue to file weekly claims for each week that you are unemployed or your hours are reduced.

If it has been at least two weeks since you have filed a weekly claim, reopen your claim, then file weekly claims.

If your claim has expired, file a new claim, then file weekly claims.

There is not a special PEUC application.

Benefits will be paid retroactively to the first week a person became eligible to recieve those benefits.

Both unemployed workers and those working reduced hours can apply for this benefit.

PEUC is the third program of the federal CARES Act implemented by the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL). Labor is also issuing payments for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), the additional $600 a week benefit; and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides unemployment benefits for the self-employed, independent contractors, and others not traditionally eligible.

For weeks ending April 4 through July 25, workers receiving either PEUC or PUA will automatically be paid an additional $600 every week through the FPUC program.

The waivers of the requirements to search for work and serve an unpaid waiting week have been extended through August 1. Employer charging benefits paid due to COVID-19 has also been waived through August 1.

For more information and frequently asked questions about the CARES Act program click here.