Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs launches virtual visitor system

Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs (NDVA) launched a virtual visitor system to keep veterans’ home members and their families connected while the facilities are limiting entry.

Access to the four state veterans’ homes is currently limited to NDVA teammates and medical professionals only as a precaution against COVID-19 exposure.

“Protecting our members’ health and safety is our top priority. However, we also want to protect the bond they have with their loved ones and ensure they can remain connected. Through our virtual system, we’re striking a balance between the two,” NDVA Director John Hilgert said.

Members will have access to computers, tablets, and other devices loaded with video messaging software like Skype and FaceTime.

NDVA teammates will be available to assist members and their families with connecting.

There have not been any cases of COVID-19 at the state veterans’ homes.

The agency has a task force in place that is monitoring the situation, following the CDC guidelines, and coordinating efforts throughout the agency’s facilities.