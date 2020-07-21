Nebraska Democrats endorse replacement for Senate nominee

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo Chris Janicek pauses in Omaha, Neb. Nebraska Democrats endorsed a new U.S. Senate candidate on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in hopes of pressuring Janicek, their current nominee, to drop out of the race after he sent sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer. The party’s state central committee voted to back Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health therapist, if Janicek withdraws his name from consideration. (Kent Sievers/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Democrats have endorsed a new U.S. Senate candidate in hopes of pressuring their current nominee to drop out of the race after he sent sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer.

The party’s state central committee voted Sunday to back Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health therapist, if nominee Chris Janicek withdraws his name from consideration.

Janicek has refused to resign from the race, and state law bars the party from removing him as their nominee without his consent.

If Janicek doesn’t withdraw by Sept. 1, his name will remain on the ballot as the party’s nominee in November.