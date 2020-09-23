Nebraska campaign mailer uses photo of wrong person

A campaign mailer from Nebraska state Sen. Andrew La Grone, of Gretna, is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Gretna, Neb., with a photo that incorrectly claims to be La Grone’s opponent, Jen Day, of Omaha. The photo in the ad is actually an image of one of Day’s campaign staffers, Brooklynne Rosado, of Omaha. La Grone said the campaign intended to use a photo of Day and the error was “inadvertent and unfortunate.” (Courtesy of Sen. Andrew La Grone’s campaign office via AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator who is running for a new term made an embarrassing error in a recent campaign mail piece attacking his opponent.

The mailing by Sen. Andrew La Grone, of Gretna, criticizes his legislative challenger, Jen Day, of Omaha. But the photo that purports to show Day is actually an image of one of Day’s campaign staffers, Brooklynne Rosado. Rosado, of La Vista, called the ad humiliating and says someone didn’t do their due diligence.

La Grone is seeking to win his first election after he was appointed to his seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts, a fellow Republican, in 2019. Day is a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race.