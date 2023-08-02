BOYD COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska authorities are seeking information on the unlawful killing of six elk.

The Nebraska Game and Parks said in a release that there was an “unlawful and needless waste” of six elk in Boyd County near Gross, Neb. reported on July 22.

The dead elk included one bull, three cows, and two calves. No attempts were made to salvage any part of the animals.

Anyone who intentionally abandons an edible portion of the game in a reasonable and clean way has committed wanton waste, the release stated.

The Nebraska Police is offering $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-80-742-7627 or visiting the Wildlife Crimestoppers webpage. Reports can be made anonymously.