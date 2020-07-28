Nebraska among 4 states added to Chicago quarantine order to curb virus

FILE – In this June 16, 2020 photo, travelers wear mask as they wait at the American Airlines ticket counter in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines reported large second-quarter losses on Thursday, July 23, 2020, as expected, and warned that the recovery in air travel that began in April has stalled as coronavirus cases surge again in the U.S. American posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest lost $915 million. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling from Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska and North Dakota to Chicago will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines starting Friday.

Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The latest expansion announced Tuesday brings the total number of affected states to 22.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Public Health, says city residents who work in Wisconsin or vice versa can continue commuting if their job requires it but should otherwise limit their activities.

