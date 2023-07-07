SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this year Iowa lawmakers approved Education Savings Accounts that provide state funding to families who wish to send children to private schools. So far more than 29,000 Iowans have applied for the funding according to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and local non-public schools say they’ve continued to see increased interest.

The governor’s office said there are about 9,000 openings in all of Iowa’s private schools. But local officials KCAU 9 talked to said they’re prepared for an influx of new students. The ESAs will allocate about $8,000 for families to pay for private schools out of the state’s general fund.

Since applications closed June 30th, the state has approved more than 17,000 ESAs. Private schools like Bishop Heelan have experienced an increase in families interested in enrolling their students.

“There is no dashboard from the state to know who has applied, and who has been approved, and who has been ineligible. So we don’t have a real stronghold on that,” said Laurie Doughtery of Hisop Heeland Catholic High School.

Despite the unknown number of students Bishop Heelan officials believe they will have enough room for additional students and will be prepared for what’s to come.

“I’m not worried about it, whatever comes we’re gonna handle and it’s looking bright for us to be honest,” Doughtry said.

According to the governor’s office, the state has until July 31st to approve the remaining applications for ESAs