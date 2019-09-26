NDOT announces proposed project for repairs along I-129

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be holding a public information open house about the proposed improvements to Interstate 129 (I-129) in South Sioux City at the First Lutheran Church (3601 Dakota Ave), in South Sioux City, on October 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The proposed project for I-129 is 3.32 miles long and would start approximately a half-mile west of the grade separation of I-129 under Southbound U.S. Highway 75/ U.S. Highway 77 at approximately U.S. Highway 20 mile marker 428.37 and extend east over the bridge that goes over the Missouri River at I-129 mile marker 3.05.

The proposed improvements on this project consist of bridge repairs, bridge overlay, and removing and replacing the guardrail. The roadway surfaced shoulders, and ramps and loops at both US-77 and Dakota Avenue interchanges would be milled and resurfaced with asphalt. Several bridge structures on I-129 would also see repairs; as well as bridge structures over I-129 at US-75/US-77. Additional work would include guardrail improvements and replacing sign trusses over the roadways.

The proposed resurfacing and bridge repair work on I-129 and Us-75/US-77 would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by temporary traffic control, but the local traffic utilizing the ramp entrances along I-129 within the project area would require detours. Additional detour information will be provided at the public meeting on October 10.

This project is tentatively scheduled to start in the spring of next year and would be completed by fall 2021, weather permitting.

Personnel from the NDOT will be at the meeting to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project will soon be available on the NDOT website under the I-129, South Sioux City link.

