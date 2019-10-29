NCAA clears the way for athletes to earn money from names, likenesses

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (KCAU/CNN) – What once seemed unlikely to happen did on Tuesday. The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to give student-athletes the right to be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. The NCAA’s three divisions still must decide how to implement such a plan.

“We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes,” said Michael Drake, chair of the board for the NCAA, which governs major college athletics.

Endorsement deals and licensing contracts would be permissible under terms of the arrangement.

Tuesday’s vote follows a move by California lawmakers allowing such athlete payments under a law called Fair Pay to Play Act. The measure is slated to go into effect in 2023.

Iowa state-run athletic departments have not commented on Tuesday’s ruling but two Iowa lawmakers had previously asked the Iowa Legislative Services Agency to come up with a bill written along the lines of California’s measure.